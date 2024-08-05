‘I don’t want to be pro se’: Sarah Boone argues with judge

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — Accused killer Sarah Boone appeared in court on Monday, where she failed to convince a judge to give her another chance to have a lawyer represent her.

Boone, 46, is charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, who was found dead inside of a suitcase in 2020. While Boone has admitted to zipping him into the bag, she has denied any ill intent and instead has said that his death was an accident.

A Monday motion hearing addressed several handwritten motions that Boone has filed since Judge Michael Kraynick ruled that she had forfeited her right to an attorney. The motions requested money for experts and investigators as well as someone to serve as “standby counsel.”

Judge Kraynick noted that a private investigator working for Prison Break Investigations had already been appointed to the case and that money for a mental health expert had already been approved. For future requests, Kraynick explained that Boone would need to outline more information beyond what had been included in the motion, which read:

“Investigator: TBD

Total amount requesting: TBD

How to calculate: Unknown by Defendant

Reason: No discovery or case materials provided to Defendant from the Judge.”

WATCH | Will Sarah Boone’s Trial Ever Happen?

Boone complained, “I don’t know what I’m supposed to ask for or who I’m supposed to ask for, and again I have yet to receive my discovery, so I don’t even know what it is I need.” Judge Kraynick acknowledged that Boone had not yet received discovery and discussed with all parties how best to allow her to view the evidence in the case. Among Boone’s concerns are the media being allowed to attend all hearings and any potential viewing she does of the evidence.

Judge Kraynick denied Boone’s request for standby counsel, noting, “As the court has determined that you have forfeited and alternately waived by your conduct your right to court-appointed counsel, the Court is not required to appoint standby counsel.”

“I do not forfeit my right; that was your judgment,” Boone argued back. “And also, I feel that I should have had some kind of evidentiary hearing prior to your decision so I could have a better chance at explaining myself and your understanding. … I don’t want to be pro se any longer. I didn’t want to be pro se in the first place.”

The judge reiterated that he had read everything in her file and that his order would stand, saying simply, “It is denied, period.”