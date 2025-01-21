Jason Chen Sentenced for the Death of Jasmine Pace

Jason Chen has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of Jasmine Pace. Chen was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 22-year-old Pace. (1/21/25) MORE

