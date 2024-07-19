IA v. Tyler Dazey: Mother’s ‘Witchcraft’ Murder Trial

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man is facing life in prison after being convicted of murdering his mother and family dog.

On July 19, a 12-person jury found Tyler Dazey, 29, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Dazey, 46. Dazey was also convicted on charges of animal abuse for killing his mom’s dog, Echo.

Kristy Follman, a friend of Jennifer Dazey, testified that she called police after finding her covered in blood in her bedroom, along with the family dog, Echo, who was found dead on the living room couch on Jan. 18. According to a criminal complaint, officers on the scene said “two of her fingers had been severed,” and she had “numerous significant lacerations to her face, neck, and head.”

Prosecutors said they found Jennifer Dazey’s blood and Tyler Dazey’s palm print on a hatchet found inside the home.

Officers found Tyler Dazey “lying naked inside his room.” They said he was “conscious but not overly responsive to police.” After he was treated at a local hospital, he was arrested. A criminal complaint states that he told investigators his mother “was in her bed practicing witchcraft.” When asked about her injuries, he invoked his Miranda Rights.

Dazey was previously found incompetent to stand trial. However, that decision was reversed in May, reported KCRG.

In a letter addressed to the court dated July 12, Tyler Dazey said he refused to participate in his trial.

“To be subject to slavery, through usury of the Law, be it constitution nor amendment; I will not participate. I seek Honor, to become of worth, I seek God. My Mother would be ashamed otherwise, as if of, my Ancestors. To seek God in Death, To become that of life,” Tyler Dazey wrote, in part,

Before the verdict, deputies contacted the jail to offer Tyler Dazey an opportunity to appear in person or participate virtually as the verdict was announced, but Dazey declined, indicating he had no interest, the court confirmed.

After the jury was dismissed, the judge did not immediately set a sentencing date but did ask the defense lawyer to advise Dazey of his post-verdict rights since Dazey was not in the courtroom.

The family, who declined to comment, could be seen hugging each other following the proceedings.