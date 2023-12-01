Idaho mom killed, husband believed to be on the run with their baby

Posted at 6:57 PM, December 1, 2023

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old Idaho boy who was taken from his home Thursday night after his mother was killed.

Jeremy Best

Jeremy Best (Teton County Sheriff’s Office)

Police are searching for Jeremy Albert Best, whom they wish to speak to in connection with the death of his wife, Kali Jean Randall, and the disappearance of their son, Zeke Gregory Best. Earlier Thursday, the elder Best was seen walking naked through a local general store.

On Thursday night, The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in Victor, Idaho.

Upon arrival, deputies reported finding an unresponsive female, identified as 38-year-old Randall, who was declared deceased. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe Best took off with his son.

Jeremy Best's Chevy Tahoe (Idaho State Police)

Jeremy Best’s Chevy Tahoe (Idaho State Police)

Best is believed to be driving a Black 1995 Chevy Tahoe SUV, ID plate: 1T39349.

Best, 45 is suspected of being armed and very dangerous. He is described as being 5’11’, 245 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect, vehicle, or child should call 911 immediately. Police urge not to approach or attempt to confront Best.

In a report released by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office earlier on Thursday, Best had been detained by police after walking naked through a Swan Valley General Store. Emergency Medical Services evaluated Best on-site and transported him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Best was turned over to hospital staff for further medical and mental health concerns.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

