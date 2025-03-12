Idaho Student Murders DNA Evidence | VPI Podcast

In this episode of the Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast, new details emerge regarding the unidentified male DNA evidence discovered beneath the fingernails of Maddie Mogen, one of the victims. The discussion delves into the intriguing yet disturbing implications of this evidence, exploring how it might relate to the tragic events surrounding the Idaho student murders. Vinnie Politan also examines the vivid recollections shared by Dylan Mortensen on the brutal night of the incident, providing a deeper understanding of the timeline and emotional weight of the situation.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

