Cody Thomas recaps week one of Karen Read’s murder retrial, featuring emotional testimony, forensic evidence, and sharp opening arguments as two stark narratives take shape. Karen Read is charged in the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow outside a friend’s house.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.