Investigation underway in arrest of man accused of killing Ellie Young

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (Court TV) — A Tennessee man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend and led police on a multi-county chase, according to court documents.

Jackson Hopper, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ellie Young, 22, who was fatally shot on Oct. 19, in Memphis.

Witnesses told authorities a man, later identified as Hopper, parked behind Young as she sat in her Jeep Wrangler and fired two shots into the vehicle. Young exited her vehicle, and the suspect allegedly fired one more shot as she lay on the ground before fleeing the scene in a white Honda CR-V.

An affidavit states Young’s family members identified Hopper as the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Hopper was taken into custody after a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Since his arrest, authorities have announced they’re conducting an internal affairs investigation after cellphone video appeared to show multiple officers punching Hopper.

On Monday, Hopper pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have asked for no bond.

A GoFundMe campaign states Young was a medical student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. She was reportedly killed after volunteering at an annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.