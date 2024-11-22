Investigators release new details in Baby Madison cold case

MADISONVILLE, Texas (Scripps News Waco) — Investigators are detailing new clues they hope will help solve a Texas cold case.

On Sept. 17, 2016, the skeletal remains of an unidentified child were found off interstate 45 near Madison inside an abandoned suitcase. The child, which authorities called “Baby Madison,” was found with a feeding tube and likely required medical care during her short life. Investigators said the child was between the ages of 2 and 5.

Authorities believe the child had been left along the stretch of highway between Dallas and Houston for 3 to 5 months before being found. The cause of her death was never determined, though it was ruled a homicide.

Initially, police believed the child suffered from Micrognathia, a condition where the lower jaw is smaller than usual. But based on new forensic assessments, it’s now believed “Baby Madison” did not have this medical condition.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a facial reconstruction photo in 2016 with Micrognathia in mind, and today, we are releasing a new forensic reconstruction photo also created by NCMEC, which may better support “Baby Madison’s” true likeness without that condition,” Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant Chelsea Stamford said.

These are among the first steps in solving this case, but the sheriff’s office and FBI assured neighbors they will do what they can to get justice for “Baby Madison.”

“She deserves the peace. She deserves answers. She deserves justice, and most importantly, she deserves the dignity of being properly identified and properly remembered,” Wilkes said.

If you have any information about Madisonville Jane Doe (AKA Baby Madison), please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678.)

This story was originally published by Scripps News Waco, an E.W. Scripps Company.