Is Testimony in Karen Read’s Trial Believable? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan analyzes the testimony and body language of key witnesses in Karen Read’s trial, including Jen McCabe, Kerry Roberts and Peggy O’Keefe’s testimony, questioning how believable they are. Karen Read is charged in the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow on the lawn of a friend’s house after a night of drinking.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.