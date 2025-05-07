Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Is Testimony in Karen Read’s Trial Believable? | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 7, 2025
Vinnie Politan analyzes the testimony and body language of key witnesses in Karen Read’s trial, including Jen McCabe, Kerry Roberts and Peggy O’Keefe’s testimony, questioning how believable they are. Karen Read is charged in the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow on the lawn of a friend’s house after a night of drinking.

