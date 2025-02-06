Jennifer Gledhill pleads not guilty to missing husband’s murder

SALT LAKE CITY (Court TV/Scripps News Salt Lake City) — A Utah woman accused of killing her missing husband pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Jennifer Gledhill, through her attorney, also waived her right to a preliminary hearing and spoke to Judge Adam Mow to confirm her decision. Her attorney then entered not guilty pleas on her behalf.

Gledhill is charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Utah guardsman Matthew Johnson.

Johnson was reported missing on Sept. 23 after he failed to show up to work at his base. Gledhill allegedly told a man she was having an extramarital affair with that she had shot her husband in the head as he was sleeping. She then claimed to have taken the body and buried it in a shallow grave. Johnson’s body has yet to be found.

Gledhill’s parents, Rosalie and Thomas Gledhill, are also facing obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping their daughter clean the presumed crime scene.

Gledhill is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 28 for a pretrial conference.