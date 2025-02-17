Jeremy Best pleads guilty to murdering pregnant wife, son

DRIGGS, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — A man accused of killing his pregnant wife, unborn child, and 10-month-old son in 2023 pleaded guilty to multiple murder charges Thursday in Driggs, Idaho.

Jeremy Albert Best, 50, avoided the death penalty through a plea agreement, according to a news release from prosecuting attorneys in Teton and Bonneville Counties.

On Thursday, Best admitted to First Degree Murder in the death of his son, Zeke Best, and Second Degree Murder in the deaths of his wife, Kali Best, and her unborn child, Freya.

READ MORE | Prosecutors: Jeremy Best killed wife with gun, son with knife

Best was named as the suspect the suspect in a December 2023 Amber Alert involving his son, Zeke. Investigators said Best took Zeke after he murdered his pregnant wife.

One day after the Amber Alert was issued, hunters in Bonneville County found Best in a sleeping bag on the side of the road and alerted authorities. Deputies reported finding Zeke’s body in a nearby embankment.

Best previously pleaded not guilty to the crimes, but according to the news release, the plea agreement was reached through felony mediation involving the victims’ families. While it spares Best from the death penalty, it allows both parties to argue for other sentencing conditions.

Sentencing for these charges is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2025.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.