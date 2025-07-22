Jeremy Best to be sentenced for murders of pregnant wife and son

DRIGGS, Idaho (Court TV) — An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and son is facing sentencing at a multi-day hearing.

In February, Jeremy Best accepted a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty in exchange for pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Zeke Best, and second-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife, Kali Best.

In late 2023, 38-year-old Kali was expecting a daughter she planned to name Freya when her life was tragically cut short. The mother of 10-month-old Zeke was shot and killed along with her unborn child.

Initially, Zeke was reported missing, triggering a search. Days later, the child was found dead from a knife wound to the neck. Nearby, authorities discovered Jeremy sleeping naked on the ground.

After initially pleading not guilty, Best changed course in early 2025. Following mediation that included Kali’s family members, he accepted the plea agreement for life in prison, though both the prosecution and the defense will be able to argue for specific conditions of that life sentence during court proceedings.

Video evidence suggests Best may have experienced mental health issues around the time of the murders. Days before the killings, he was detained by officers after being found naked at a convenience store.

Best’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin July 23 and is expected to last three days.

