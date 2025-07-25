Jeremy Best sentenced for murders of pregnant wife, 10-month-old son

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — An Idaho man who admitted to killing his pregnant wife and 10-month-old son was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole.

The sentence was handed down at the end of a two-day hearing for Jeremy Best, where 18 witnesses testified.

In February, Jeremy accepted a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty in exchange for pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Zeke Best, and second-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife, Kali Best.

In late 2023, 38-year-old Kali was expecting a daughter she planned to name Freya when her life was tragically cut short. The mother of 10-month-old Zeke was shot and killed along with her unborn child.

Initially, Zeke was reported missing, triggering a search. Days later, the child was found dead from a knife wound to the neck. Nearby, authorities discovered Jeremy sleeping naked on the ground.

Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.