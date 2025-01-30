JonBenét Ramsey’s father pushes DNA evidence in meeting with police

During the meeting, held Monday, John discussed the potential use of genetic genealogy to test and re-test DNA evidence in hopes of identifying the killer. JonBenét was found murdered in her family’s Boulder home in December 1996, and the case remains unsolved.

“I was impressed. They were not arrogant, cocky, big egos, they were eager to talk and get the case solved and are open to all options available,” John said about the meeting with the new police chief and district attorney.

John mentioned that the police have received many leads following a recent Netflix documentary about the case. He also brought a DNA expert to the meeting to discuss the possibilities of working with small DNA samples.

John told Scripps News Denver that he remains hopeful that with the use of new technology, JonBenét’s killer will eventually be identified. “You want your child, that loss to make a difference…How can we make the world a better place based on what we’ve learned?” he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist at Scripps News Denver and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.