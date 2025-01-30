JonBenét Ramsey’s father pushes DNA evidence in meeting with police

Posted at 12:36 PM, January 30, 2025
BOULDER, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — John Ramsey, JonBenét Ramsey’s father, met with Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn and others to discuss his daughter’s 28-year-old unsolved murder.

JonBenét Ramsey was 6 years old on December 26, 1996, when she was brutally murdered in her home. (File Photo)

During the meeting, held Monday, John discussed the potential use of genetic genealogy to test and re-test DNA evidence in hopes of identifying the killer. JonBenét was found murdered in her family’s Boulder home in December 1996, and the case remains unsolved.

“I was impressed. They were not arrogant, cocky, big egos, they were eager to talk and get the case solved and are open to all options available,” John said about the meeting with the new police chief and district attorney.

John mentioned that the police have received many leads following a recent Netflix documentary about the case. He also brought a DNA expert to the meeting to discuss the possibilities of working with small DNA samples.

John told Scripps News Denver that he remains hopeful that with the use of new technology, JonBenét’s killer will eventually be identified. “You want your child, that loss to make a difference…How can we make the world a better place based on what we’ve learned?” he said.

