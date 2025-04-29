Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Judge delays Morgan Geyser’s release from mental health facility

Posted at 8:40 PM, April 28, 2025
WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — A surprise announcement has kept Morgan Geyser, one of the women at the center of the so-called Slender Man case, in a mental health institution longer than expected.

Waueksha County Assistant District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz Jr. announced he just learned the plan for release would place Morgan Geyser within eight miles of her victim, Payton Leutner.

Morgan Geyser in court

Morgan Geyser appears in court for a hearing regarding her potential release on April 28, 2025. (Court TV)

The revelation came during a release hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court, where Judge Michael Bohren expressed frustration with how the situation was handled saying at point the case worker appointed to find Geyser a place to live only communicated with the prosecution and not the judge or the defense.

“That is not appropriate at all,” Bohren said. “This is not meant to be subterfuge or somewhat trickery involved or ambushed type of thing with new issues being raised at the last minute with other people involved not knowing about it.”

Geyser was 12 years old when she stabbed Leutner 19 times, nearly killing her, to appease the fictional character Slender Man. She was sentenced to a mental health facility.

The victim’s mother Stacie Leutner spoke via Zoom during the hearing about the impact the proposed placement would have on her daughter.

“Payton has worked incredibly hard to heal from the trauma she endured. She has established a meaningful life within the community. She deserves the fundamental right to living her life in peace,” Stacie Leutner said.

When questioned about the timing of the disclosure, prosecutor Ted Szczupakiewicz Jr. defended his actions.

“I felt this was the best way to handle it was to put it all before the judge and let him decide what should happen going forward,” Szczupakiewicz said.

When asked if this approach wasted the court’s time and others involved, the prosecutor responded: “I don’t think it was a waste of anyone’s time. I learned about this last Thursday.”

Judge Bohren ordered officials to find a new group home for Geyser.

“This is what some people may refer to as a high-profile case where Ts are to be crossed and Is are dotted to be sure all rights are protected,” Bohren said.

This marks the third time officials have been ordered to submit a new release plan for Geyser. She is scheduled to return to court for another release hearing in June.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

