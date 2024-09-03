Judge: Sarah Boone ‘only has herself to blame’ for current predicament

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida judge refused to delay Sarah Boone’s murder trial, saying it is the defendant’s own fault that her attorney has only a month to prepare.

Boone was smiling as she appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing alongside her new attorney, the ninth to represent her on charges she killed her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. Torres was found dead zipped inside of a suitcase after a night of drinking.

James Owens, who stepped in to represent Boone, asked Judge Michael Kraynick to delay the murder trial until the end of this year or the beginning of 2025, citing a need to hire expert witnesses to pursue a battered spouse defense. Owens joined the case on Aug. 30 because Boone struggled to represent herself after Judge Kraynick ruled she had forfeited her right to an attorney.

Owens said he plans to hire two forensic psychologists to serve as experts to bolster a battered spouse defense, but the deadline to file a notice for that defense is Sept. 7. Owens said he has been unable to access digital evidence or go through the discovery that now sits in boxes with Boone at the Orange County jail.

Among the experts Owens said he wants to hire is Dr. Michael Brannon, who recently testified after diagnosing Marcia Thompson with “Battered Wife Syndrome.” In July, a jury found Thompson not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

Judge Kraynick refused to continue the trial, noting that the case had already been pending for four years, six months and four days. He admonished that Owens was fully aware of the trial dates and deadlines when he stepped into the case, and said that Boone “only has herself to blame” for her previous attorneys’ withdrawals.

Speaking outside of court after the hearing, Owens said that he had unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a plea deal for Boone, but will move forward with the case despite being unable to secure a continuance. “I’m going to have to have some help,” Owens acknowledged. “I’m trying to assemble a team right now.” Owens also noted that he was not working pro bono on the case, telling the cameras, “Sarah owes me.”

Boone is due back in court for a motions hearing on Sept. 26. Her trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 7.