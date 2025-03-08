Karen Read Motion Hearing | Court TV Podcast

The controversial case against Karen Read involves accusations that she left her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe, to die in the snow after hitting him with her car. Prosecutors allege that she was responsible for his death, while Read maintains that she is the target of an elaborate cover-up. Her first trial, which was met with public outcry advocating for both sides, ended with a hung jury, and now she is preparing to stand trial once again. This episode of the Court TV Podcast takes you inside the courtroom for a key evidentiary motion hearing from 3/4/2025.

