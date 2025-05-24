Karen Read Murder Retrial: Shanon Burgess Testimony | Court TV Podcast

As prosecutors present their case against Karen Read in the murder of Officer John O’Keefe, defense attorneys are using every opportunity to raise reasonable doubt, drawing attention to what they believe are shortcomings in the case. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the full testimony of Shanon Burgess, a digital forensic expert called by the commonwealth from 5/19/2025 to 5/20/2025. Hear Burgess present his findings to the jury, followed by a tense cross-examination in which the defense questions his credentials and expertise. Will this be enough to put reasonable doubt in the minds of these jurors?

