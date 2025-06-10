Karen Read Murder Retrial: Which Reconstructionist Is More Believable? | Opening Statements Podcast

Julie Grant and her expert guests analyze whether Karen Read’s defense or the Commonwealth’s accident reconstructionist is more believable. Read is on trial for the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe and her first trial ended in a hung jury. Plus, Lori Daybell gets thrown out of court after sparring with the judge.

