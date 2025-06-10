Karen Read Murder Retrial: Which Reconstructionist Is More Believable? | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 10:11 AM, June 10, 2025
Julie Grant and her expert guests analyze whether Karen Read’s defense or the Commonwealth’s accident reconstructionist is more believable. Read is on trial for the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe and her first trial ended in a hung jury. Plus, Lori Daybell gets thrown out of court after sparring with the judge.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

photo of mannequin during crash reconstruction
play button

Battle of Experts in Karen Read’s Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan analyzes the testimony of multiple experts, including crash reconstructionists, in Karen Read's retrial. More

graph of cell phone data
play button

Expert Richard Green Dropped By Karen Read’s Defense

Karen Read's defense will not call its controversial cell phone expert, Richard Green, as it concludes its presentation of the case. More

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. More

