Kohberger’s team in court after survey draws complaint by prosecution

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise)— Lawyers were in court in Latah County on Thursday after prosecutors argued a survey sent out by Bryan Kohberger’s legal team violates the non-dissemination order in the trial.

Kohberger’s legal team argues a hired consultant discovered it would be impossible to find an unbiased jury, after surveying 400 residents.

Kohberger’s lawyers would like to conduct at least one additional survey in Ada County.

Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s attorney, cited a larger potential jury pool, good security, and proximity to the Boise Airport as possible advantages to holding the trial in Ada County.

Taylor also mentioned Bonneville and Bannock counties as possible locations to hold the trial.

