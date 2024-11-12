Kouri Richins seeking bail, wants charges severed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City/Court TV) — A Utah woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband is seeking to have her bail conditions reconsidered and some charges severed.

Kouri Richins has been in the Summit County jail since her May 2023 arrest. She’s facing multiple charges in the March 2022 death of Eric Richins, who prosecutors say was poisoned by a cocktail laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Last month, after nearly 18 months behind bars, and with her trial not scheduled until Spring 2025, Kouri filed a new appeal asking for her bail conditions to be reconsidered so that she can be released from jail now.

In the filing, Kouri’s defense referenced that she was no longer facing the death penalty and cited her good behavior while in jail.

Kouri’s defense team also argued that with the trial now delayed until 2025, she will have served nearly two full years behind bars by the time it begins.

Last week, prosecutors filed to have two counts of distribution of a controlled substance dismissed against Kouri. Her defense is seeking to have charges connected to Eric’s March 2022 death severed from charges related to an alleged poisoning attempt in February 2022, which prosecutors oppose.

Judge Mrazik will hear arguments Tuesday, November 12.