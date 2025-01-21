KS v. Larry Ingram: Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial

WICHITA, Kan. (Court TV) — A Kansas man claims he acted in self-defense when he murdered his wife, who was previously his stepdaughter.

Larry Ingram is charged with the second-degree murder of Deniq Ingram, who was shot to death in her Wichita apartment on Dec. 21, 2023. At the time she was killed, Deniq was Larry’s common-law wife and the two shared a three-month-old infant.

Larry initially told police that he heard a noise in the apartment and called Deniq’s name, but she didn’t answer. At that point, she walked around the corner, frightened him, and he opened fire. Then, Larry changed his story to tell police that he had issues with someone slashing his tires, was afraid of a home invasion and left his room to find Deniq on the floor.

Investigators quickly determined that there was a protective order that required Larry to stay away from Deniq. That order existed because Deniq was the star witness in a separate case against Larry, where he was charged with rape and incest, The Wichita Eagle reported. “He killed her so that she couldn’t testify,” Deniq’s mother, Daniva Chandler, told the outlet. A year after Deniq’s murder, Larry was convicted of 17 crimes related to the abuse of her sisters, according to The Wichita Eagle.