MA v. Brian Camp: Jealous Ex Shot Dead Trial

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (Court TV) – A Massachusetts man is standing trial for the shooting death of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Brian Camp, 24, is charged with manslaughter for the death of Johnathan Letendre, 27. According to court documents, Letendre broke into the home Camp shared with his girlfriend and their two children on Dec. 27, 2022, and attacked Camp as he slept.

“Following a prolonged physical altercation,” Camp allegedly shot Letendre in the torso as Brooke Janik called 911. Approximately eight and half minutes later, Camp fired another shot in the back of Letendre’s head.

Camp claims “his use of force against Letendre was, at all times, necessary and reasonable under the circumstances to defend himself and his family against the attack, within the confines of his own home.”

An investigation revealed Janik and Letendre, who worked together, briefly dated while she was separated from Camp earlier that year. Janik ultimately ended her relationship with Letendre to get back together with Camp. Documents detail text messages Janik received from Letendre that reveal he was upset about their breakup.

Authorities recovered a pair of handcuffs from Letendre’s body, and later recovered a knife from his jacket that was found at the scene, according to court documents. The defense says law enforcement also learned that Letendre allegedly told his mother that if Janik ever broke up with him, he’d kill her and himself.

Camp has pleaded not guilty. He has been out on bond while awaiting trial, reported WWLP.