Brian Camp Details Break-In, Fatal Altercation with Johnathan Letendre

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defendant Brian Camp detailed fighting with Johnathan Letendre after he broke into Camp's home. Camp said they fought for control over a shotgun before Camp ultimately shot Letendre with his 9mm handgun. (11/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?