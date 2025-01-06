Man pleads no contest to murdering younger mistress before trial

MADISON, Wis. (Court TV) — A man accused of murdering the woman with whom he was having an affair entered a plea agreement in the minutes before jury selection, ending his trial before it began.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr. pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez-Zarate, who was found shot to death in a pool of blood inside her mobile home on May 24, 2022. He will be sentenced at a hearing on Jan. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Deputies who first responded to the scene described the victim as being on her back on the kitchen floor, dead from a gunshot wound to her head. Witnesses placed Gonzalez’s distinctive blue 2008 Dodge Caravan with black rims at the victim’s home on the day of the murder, and multiple people interviewed by investigators said that Gonzalez had been in a romantic relationship with the victim, but that she had been trying to leave.

When police conducted a traffic stop on Gonzalez’s vehicle on May 24, his wife was with him in the car. He denied a sexual relationship with the victim and said he hadn’t seen her since the day before. Gonzalez also denied changing his clothes on the day of the murder, but surveillance video obtained by investigators shows Gonzalez wearing different clothes earlier in the day. The clothes he wore in the surveillance video were later found wet in the washing machine at his home.

Court documents reviewed by Court TV indicate that “numerous messages and data were deleted” from Gonzalez’s phone, and “it was also discovered that it appears Jose downloaded information about how to wipe data from a phone.” When investigators gained access to the messages sent between Gonzalez and Gonzalez-Zarate, the victim “made a comment to Jose that she was scared and hopes she doesn’t get killed.”