Mark Sievers back in court to fight conviction, death sentence

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man convicted in the murder of his wife is due back in court in his fight to have his conviction and death sentence overturned.

In 2019, Mark Sievers was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Dr. Teresa Sievers. Her body was found in the family’s Bonita Springs home in June 2015. She had been beaten to death with a hammer.

Prosecutors argued Mark enlisted the help of longtime friend Curtis Wright and hitman Jimmy Rodgers to kill Teresa. Prosecutors argued Mark planned his wife’s murder for life insurance money and custody of their two daughters, enlisting the help of longtime friend Curtis Wright. Wright then traveled to Missouri to hire Rodgers as a hitman and brought him back to Southwest Florida.

Wright took a plea deal and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Rodgers was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2022, Mark unsuccessfully fought to have his conviction and sentence overturned when the Supreme Court of Florida voted to uphold both after he filed an appeal. A previous request for a new trial was denied in 2020.

Jail records show Mark is now in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office ahead of a hearing scheduled to begin Oct. 13.