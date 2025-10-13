Mark Sievers' Former Attorney: 'Infatuated' Curtis Wright Was Killer

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mark Sievers' former trial attorney, Michael Mummert, testified that he believed star witness Curtis Wright was Dr. Teresa Sievers' real killer and that Wright was "infatuated" with Mark. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?