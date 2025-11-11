iwak julius mullins

Matthew Pahl to be sentenced for girlfriend’s murder

Posted at 9:43 AM, November 11, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin man convicted of murdering his long-time girlfriend and dumping her body in the woods faces life in prison at his sentencing Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a jury found Matthew Pahl guilty on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Stephanie Pavlons.

Matthew Pahl appears in court

Matthew Pahl appears in court during opening statements in his murder trial Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (Court TV)

Pavlons was last seen on Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the apartment the couple shared. Her body was found badly decomposed in the woods 17 days later by a group of construction workers who were posting “No Trespassing” signs in the area.

During Pahl’s trial, prosecutors painted Pahl as a controlling and abusive boyfriend who killed Pavlons during a domestic dispute. The couple had been in an on-and-off relationship, and witnesses testified about previous incidents of violence and controlling behavior.

The defense had argued that Pahl was not responsible for Pavlons’ death, and suggested her death could have been a suicide or due to medical issues.

Evidence presented during the trial included cell phone records, witness testimony about the couple’s tumultuous relationship, and forensic evidence linking Pahl to the crime scene. Investigators testified that Pahl’s behavior in the days following Pavlons’ disappearance raised suspicions.

Under Wisconsin law, the conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

