Matthew Pahl to be sentenced for girlfriend’s murder

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin man convicted of murdering his long-time girlfriend and dumping her body in the woods faces life in prison at his sentencing Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a jury found Matthew Pahl guilty on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Stephanie Pavlons.

Pavlons was last seen on Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the apartment the couple shared. Her body was found badly decomposed in the woods 17 days later by a group of construction workers who were posting “No Trespassing” signs in the area.

During Pahl’s trial, prosecutors painted Pahl as a controlling and abusive boyfriend who killed Pavlons during a domestic dispute. The couple had been in an on-and-off relationship, and witnesses testified about previous incidents of violence and controlling behavior.

The defense had argued that Pahl was not responsible for Pavlons’ death, and suggested her death could have been a suicide or due to medical issues.

Evidence presented during the trial included cell phone records, witness testimony about the couple’s tumultuous relationship, and forensic evidence linking Pahl to the crime scene. Investigators testified that Pahl’s behavior in the days following Pavlons’ disappearance raised suspicions.

Under Wisconsin law, the conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

