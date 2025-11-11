iwak julius mullins

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Pahl Insists He's the Victim at Sentencing

Matthew Pahl was sentenced to life without parole plus 12.5 more years to be served consecutively for first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Pahl killed girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, and stashed her body in the woods. (11/11/25) MORE

Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem

Matthew Pahl at his sentencing hearing

Crystina Schroer sentenced

Woman Sentenced for Torturing, Killing 6-Year-Old Adopted Daughter

Fraser Michael Bohm motions hearing

Fatal Sorority Sisters Crash: Bohm Faces 'Same Charges as Bryan Kohberger!'

Alan Jackson fights motion to dismiss

Alan Jackson cites Kohberger in Sorority Sisters Murder Case

Digital Forensics Detective Jared Spangler

Digital Forensics Det. Analyzes Defendant Devyn Michaels' SUV GPS Data

Second police interview with defendant Devyn Micha

Love Triangle Beheading: Jury Hears 2nd Police Interview with Defendant

A judge has denied a request to dismiss murder charges against Fraser Michael Bohm

Fatal Sorority Sisters Crash: Request to Dismiss Murder Charges Denied

Fraser Michael Bohm expected back in court today

Fraser Michael Bohm, Charged with Murder in Car Crash, Expected in Court

Natalie Freeman, defendant Darin Thrailkill's stepmom

Defendant Darin Thrailkill's Stepmom: He Was 'Very Patient' with Victim

Latoshia Daniels - closing arguments

‘Broke My Heart’ Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Yoko Willette

Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Victim's Mother Takes Stand

Uriah Urick verdict

Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial: Watch the Verdict!

