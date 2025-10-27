WI v. Matthew Pahl: Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin man is standing trial on charges that he murdered his long-time girlfriend, whose body was found decomposing in the woods.

Matthew Pahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of his girlfriend, identified as “Victim A” in court documents.

The victim in the case was last seen on Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the apartment she shared with the defendant. The victim’s parents told police that the couple lived together and had been in a turbulent, on-and-off relationship for 20 years. The victim’s mother said she suspected her daughter was a victim of domestic abuse in the relationship.

The victim’s body was found badly decomposed in the woods by a group of construction workers who were posting “No Trespassing” signs in the area. The body was so badly decomposed that the medical examiner was unable to determine the cause or manner of death.

Pahl never reported his girlfriend missing, and police said surveillance video from their apartment complex shows them both leaving on Aug. 23, but only him returning with her purse and water bottle.

Police who searched Pahl’s cell phone found that he had been communicating with two Skype accounts, “Mejyn” and “beautiful disaster.” The conversations were sexual in nature and in messages with both accounts, Pahl said that he wanted to move to the Philippines.