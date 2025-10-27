Prosecutor: Matthew Pahl killed girlfriend, hid body in woods for 17 days

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Waukesha County DA Sue Opper detailed for jurors how Matthew Pahl allegedly killed Stephanie Pavlons after a physical therapy appointment, then hid her body in woods for 17 days until construction workers found her remains. (10/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?