Born Again Killer

Prosecutor: Matthew Pahl killed girlfriend, hid body in woods for 17 days

Waukesha County DA Sue Opper detailed for jurors how Matthew Pahl allegedly killed Stephanie Pavlons after a physical therapy appointment, then hid her body in woods for 17 days until construction workers found her remains. (10/27/25) MORE

Dustin Duren

Amber Alert Murder: 'You Knew That You Had Done That... Killed Caitlyn'

Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Judge Rules On Tyler Robinson's Request To Wear Street Clothes

Defendant Dustin Duren faces cross-examination

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Faces Cross-Examination

Lori Daybell restitution hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell Ordered To Pay Additional Restitution

Defense attorney Peter Wolff told jurors state lacks key

Defense: No Proof Matthew Pahl Killed Girlfriend Found Dead in Woods

Defendant Dustin Duren re-takes the stand

Dustin Duren Says Mother of His Children Was 'Holding My Daughter Hostage'

Bionca Ellis speaks at her sentencing

Bionca Ellis Apologizes for Killing 3-Year-Old, Learns Fate at Sentencing

Jared and Margot Wood

Julian Wood's Mother: 'I Hate You With Every Fiber of My Being'

justin sales at sentencing

Grandmother Shot Murder Trial: Justin Sales Sentenced

Dustin Duren takes stand

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Takes Stand

Alicia Andrews' trial

The Murder of Julio Foolio: Dramatic Arrest Video Shown in Court

