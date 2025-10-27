Born Again Killer

Defense: No Proof Matthew Pahl Killed Girlfriend Found Dead in Woods

Defense attorney Peter Wolff told jurors state lacks key "ingredients" to prove Matthew Pahl killed Stephanie Pavlons, noting the medical examiner ruled her death "undetermined." Wolf also questioned how she got to the woods. (10/27/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Dustin Duren

Amber Alert Murder: 'You Knew That You Had Done That... Killed Caitlyn'

Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Judge Rules On Tyler Robinson's Request To Wear Street Clothes

Defendant Dustin Duren faces cross-examination

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Faces Cross-Examination

Lori Daybell restitution hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell Ordered To Pay Additional Restitution

Defense attorney Peter Wolff told jurors state lacks key

Defense: No Proof Matthew Pahl Killed Girlfriend Found Dead in Woods

Waukesha County DA Sue Opper detailed for jurors how Matthew Pahl allegedly killed Stephanie Pavlons after a physical therapy appointment, then hid her body in woods for 17 days until construction workers found her remains.

Prosecutor: Matthew Pahl killed girlfriend, hid body in woods for 17 days

Defendant Dustin Duren re-takes the stand

Dustin Duren Says Mother of His Children Was 'Holding My Daughter Hostage'

Bionca Ellis speaks at her sentencing

Bionca Ellis Apologizes for Killing 3-Year-Old, Learns Fate at Sentencing

Jared and Margot Wood

Julian Wood's Mother: 'I Hate You With Every Fiber of My Being'

justin sales at sentencing

Grandmother Shot Murder Trial: Justin Sales Sentenced

Dustin Duren takes stand

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Defendant Dustin Duren Takes Stand

Alicia Andrews' trial

The Murder of Julio Foolio: Dramatic Arrest Video Shown in Court

MORE VIDEOS