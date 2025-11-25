IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Mich. man faces sentencing for breaking into home with intent to kill all inside

Posted at 3:49 PM, November 25, 2025
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Court TV) — A former recruiter for the U.S. Marine Corps faces sentencing this week for breaking into a home with the intent to kill everyone inside.

Ricardo Castillo in court

Ricardo Castillo appeared in court on June 26, 2024. (Scripps News West Michigan)

Ricardo Castillo, 24, faced a list of charges, including assault with intent to murder and home invasion, for an incident on June 15, 2024, in Plainfield Township, Michigan. Castillo avoided a trial by entering a plea of no contest to the charges, WZZM reported.

Castillo was arrested on June 15 after police received a 911 call from a caller reporting he was holding an armed intruder in his daughter’s bedroom. When police arrived at the scene, they found Castillo with a bloody knife next to him.

In documents reviewed by Court TV, deputies said video shows Castillo entering the victims’ home and taking his shoes, socks and pants off. Wearing only underwear and a T-shirt, Castillo is then seen taking a knife from a kitchen drawer and walking upstairs.

Castillo later told police that he broke into the house because he wanted to “kill the entire family.” When Castillo went upstairs, the first unlocked door he found led him to the master bedroom. He spared the couple asleep in the room, telling officers in an interview that he wanted to “look for an easier target.”

Castillo then entered the room where the homeowner’s daughter was sleeping, along with her 11-year-old friend. He told detectives he planned to kill the 11-year-old “and then have sex with her dead body.” He allegedly took off his underwear and then began stabbing the victim while he was on top of her. The victim survived the attack, which left her with injuries to her left arm and shoulder that required surgery.

