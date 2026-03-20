Murder suspect asks victim, ‘You having fun?’ as he struggles on the floor

Posted at 3:46 PM, March 20, 2026 and last updated 12:18 PM, March 20, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SALEM, Mass. (Court TV) — Cellphone videos shown in court show a desperate Leroy Fowler crawling on the floor after he was poisoned with antifreeze, prosecutors said in court on Friday.

Judy Church

Judy Church sits in court on the first day of her murder trial, March 19, 2026. (Court TV)

Judy Church, 67, is charged with Fowler’s murder; prosecutors say that Church was angry over Fowler having relationships with other women and killed him. Church has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors played a series of 13 videos on Friday that investigators had retrieved from the defendant’s phone. The videos, each taken in succession, show Fowler attempting to speak and crawl on the ground. He appears unable to stand and mostly moans unintelligibly.

MORE | MA v. Judy Church | Death by Antifreeze Trial

“You having fun?” Church can be heard asking as Fowler collapses again. “There goes the head — that’s seven times,” Church said after Fowler hit his head on a chair. Eventually, blood can be seen running down the victim’s nose.

Video clip shows Leroy Fowler

Leroy Fowler is seen on the floor in a cellphone video from Nov. 11, 2022. (Court TV)

Church can be heard making other comments, including “Hope you’re enjoying those pills, honey,” and “This is fun.” At one point, she remarks, “This has been going on for over an hour.”

The only statement Fowler is able to intelligibly make is, “call the ambulance.” Hearing that, Church responds, “What did you take? They’re going to ask me. They’re going to ask me, ‘What did you take?'”

The videos showing Fowler in distress were recorded on Nov. 11, 2022 — Fowler’s birthday. After he was taken to the hospital, Fowler died several days later after he was removed from life support.

The trial is expected to continue for the next two weeks.

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