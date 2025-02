The new limited series “Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?” explores the most unforgettable moments from the O.J. Simpson murder trial as Court TV’s Michael Ayala asks the question that’s been on our minds for thirty years – why did O.J. win? The premiere episode details the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, featuring interviews with investigators, family, and friends about the aftermath and O.J. Simpson’s charges.

To watch more, CLICK HERE.