NH v. Victor Rivera: Bad Breakup Murder Trial

NASHUA, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man accused of murdering two people in a parking lot is standing trial.

Victor Rivera, 49, is charged with the murders of Patricia Swett, 45, and Matthew Champagne, 44, who were found shot to death on Sept. 29, 2023, after police responded to a report of shots fired near the Maple Street parking lot.

Rivera was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 20, 2024, on charges of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Swett and Champagne. The same grand jury also returned indictments on two alternative counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the victims’ deaths by shooting them.

In a search warrant application reviewed by Court TV. Nashua police said that officers quickly determined that Swett had been in a relationship with Rivera that ended six months before the shooting and that Swett was in a new relationship with Champagne. Surveillance video reviewed by police of the parking lot allegedly shows Rivera approaching the couple, and the three appear to argue before Rivera pulls out a firearm and shoots.

When Rivera was arrested, police found he was carrying a .40 caliber Glock pistol and a magazine.

DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 1 – 1/8/25