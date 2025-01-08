NH v. Victor Rivera: Bad Breakup Murder Trial

NASHUA, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man accused of murdering two people in a parking lot is standing trial.
Victor Rivera, 49, is charged with the murders of Patricia Swett, 45, and Matthew Champagne, 44, who were found shot to death on Sept. 29, 2023, after police responded to a report of shots fired near the Maple Street parking lot.
Rivera was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 20, 2024, on charges of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Swett and Champagne. The same grand jury also returned indictments on two alternative counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the victims’ deaths by shooting them.
In a search warrant application reviewed by Court TV. Nashua police said that officers quickly determined that Swett had been in a relationship with Rivera that ended six months before the shooting and that Swett was in a new relationship with Champagne. Surveillance video reviewed by police of the parking lot allegedly shows Rivera approaching the couple, and the three appear to argue before Rivera pulls out a firearm and shoots.
When Rivera was arrested, police found he was carrying a .40 caliber Glock pistol and a magazine.
DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS
DAY 1 – 1/8/25
- Jury view took place BEFORE openings. Jurors saw the public parking lot in which Swett and Champagne were shot to death
- Prosecution and Defense deliver openings
- Victor Rivera’s public defender, Maya Dominguez, acknowledged Rivera is the man seen on surveillance video gunning down Tricia Swett and Matt Champagne in a downtown Nashua parking lot, but she urged jurors to keep an impartial mind until Rivera takes the stand for the defense (she very clearly assured jurors that Rivera will take the stand).
- Dominguez said Rivera never formed a criminal intent, because he was “so shocked, stunned and overwhelmed” when he found out that his friend and ex-girlfriend were dating. This revelation purportedly enraged Rivera because he had previously accused Swett and Champagne of being romantically involved — while Rivera and Swett were still in a relationship, and — according to Rivera — they “gaslit” him and convinced him he was mistaken. Once they had convinced Rivera there was nothing going on between them, the pair then sought an apology from Rivera for lodging the accusation, and he did so at that time.