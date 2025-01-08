Bad Breakup Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney Maya Dominguez delivers the defense's opening statement, suggesting Patricia Swett and Matthew Champagne were gaslighting Victor Rivera. Rivera is charged with the murders of Swett and Champagne. (1/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?