NV v. Devyn Michaels: Love Triangle Decapitation Trial

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — A former adult film star is on trial for murder after prosecutors say she bludgeoned and decapitated her ex-boyfriend as he prepared to move into her Las Vegas home.

Devyn Michaels, 47, faces charges of open murder in the death of Johnathan Willette, the father of her two daughters. The case centers on what prosecutors describe as a brutal killing that occurred as Willette was moving into Michaels’ home on August 7, 2023.

During opening statements, prosecutors told jurors that Michaels killed 46-year-old Willette because she was unhappy with how quickly he was moving in with her and their daughters. The former couple had discussed the living arrangement months earlier as a way to keep their family together, but investigators believe Michaels became concerned that Willette’s presence would disrupt the home life she had established with her husband, Deviere Willette, Johnathan’s son from a previous relationship.

Both Michaels and Deviere told police their marriage was “out of convenience” for insurance; however, it was later revealed they had been carrying on an affair for years while Michaels was dating Johnathan.

According to the prosecution, Michaels confessed to police that she clubbed Johnathan over the head while he was lying on his stomach receiving a massage. However, she denied decapitating him and hiding his head, despite evidence suggesting otherwise. Police have not been able to recover Johnathan’s head or the murder weapon.

Defense attorneys have presented a dramatically different theory of the crime, pointing the finger at Deviere. The defense claims that Deviere killed his father out of fear that the move would mean losing Devyn and their home.

TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 11/5/25

Prosecution opening statement delivered by John Giordano Johnathan Willette and Devyn Michaels had two daughters together, with Johnathan having full physical custody Devyn was married to Deviere, Johnathan’s son from a previous relationship, in what she called a “marriage of convenience for insurance” On August 7, 2023, at 8:00 AM, Johnathan’s mother discovered her son’s headless body in his bed with chemical burns and clean decapitation Autopsy revealed death by homicidal violence with decapitation occurring post-mortem using two instruments: a knife and power saw Johnathan’s phone was found in Devyn’s car with blood on it, and his Social Security card was in her purse Johnathan’s wallet, ID, and truck keys were discovered in knotted plastic bags hidden in Devyn’s underwear drawer and Devyn’s DNA was found on the knots of the bags containing the victim’s personal items Surveillance video shows Devyn leaving the victim’s residence at 2:04 AM and arriving home at 2:46 AM Cell phone evidence shows Deviere was at home during the murder, while Devyn’s and Johnathan’s phones traveled together Devyn initially told police she last saw Johnathan alive in the garage and didn’t know how his phone got in her car After being confronted with evidence, Devyn changed her story multiple times and eventually admitted to hitting Johnathan on the head with a “club or stick” while giving him a massage Argued Devyn refused to acknowledge the decapitation or reveal the location of Johnathan’s head or the murder weapon Prosecutor argued Devyn killed Johnathan because she didn’t want him moving in permanently but wanted to maintain access to the girls

Defense’s opening statement delivered by Robert Draskovich Claims Deviere is lying about his relationship with Devyn being a “marriage of convenience” Argues Devyn and Deviere had a “long torrid affair” that began years earlier while Devyn was dating Johnathan (Deviere’s father) Presents phone sex messages, wedding photos showing the couple “tonguing each other,” and romantic texts from 2016 as evidence of their sexual relationship Deviere told police they weren’t intimate, but later testified to grand jury they became intimate after the first year of marriage in November 2022 Claims Deviere was being kicked out of the home on August 7, 2023, the same day Johnathan was moving in permanently Argues Deviere hated his father and was losing both his home and his wife on the day of the murder Deviere gave conflicting statements about whether he knew his father was moving in, first claiming he knew, then later saying he learned it from detectives Presents texts from Devyn to Deviere calling him a “liar and cheater” and telling him to move out Argues Deviere has extensive knowledge of home security systems and access to tools like a sawzall through his work as a security installer Claims Deviere killed his father and simply left his phone at home to create an alibi Points out that despite the bloody crime scene and use of power tools, no blood was observed on Devyn in surveillance video or by victim’s mother, who saw her at 1:00 AM Concludes that Devyn is covering for Deviere and is not guilty of the murder



