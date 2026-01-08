Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Former Adult Star Devyn Michaels Sentenced

Former adult film star Devyn Michaels is sentenced after being convicted of bludgeoning and decapitating her ex-boyfriend, Johnathan Willette, while she was married to his son. (1/8/26) MORE

Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Former adult star Devyn Michaels is sentenced

Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Former Adult Star Devyn Michaels Sentenced

Brendan Banfield is set to begin on Jan. 12

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial of Brendan Banfield Set to Begin January 12

Lindsay Shiver asked a judge to remove her 'embarrassing' GPS monitor

Lindsay Shiver Wants GPS Ankle Monitor Removed to Become Influencer

Devyn Michaels before verdict

NV v. Devyn Michaels | Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Victoria Tippett in court

Judge Denies Bond For Victoria Tippett, Citing Danger To Community

Digital Forensics Detective Jared Spangler

Digital Forensics Det. Analyzes Defendant Devyn Michaels' SUV GPS Data

Second police interview with defendant Devyn Micha

Love Triangle Beheading: Jury Hears 2nd Police Interview with Defendant

Devyn Michaels / Robert Baker

Devyn Michaels’ Shocking Link to Killer Robert Baker, Lover of Monica Sementilli

Latoshia Daniels Verdict

'Broke My Heart' Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Yoko Willette

Love Triangle Beheading Trial: Victim's Mother Takes Stand

Devyn Michaels and Deviere Willett

Son Testifies About Father’s Death, Marriage to Devyn Michaels

Latoshia Daniels testifies

Latoshia Daniels Says Pastor’s Affair Led to Deadly Shooting

MORE VIDEOS