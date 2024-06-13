NV v. Pamela Bordeaux: Protective Grandmother Murder Trial

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — A retired Las Vegas police detective is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law.

60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019. Court documents state Bordeaux admitted to shooting Babbitt at her home during a supervised child visitation.

Babbitt shared a child with Bordeaux’s daughter, who told officers she was upstairs with the child when she heard gunshots. Prosecutors said Babbitt was shot 10 times, calling it an “execution.”

Bordeaux’s defense claims Babbitt was a “deviant” porn addict, and she acted in self-defense. A family member described Babbitt as a “passive person who wouldn’t hurt a fly” at a previous hearing.

Erika Carnell, Bordeaux’s daughter, testified that Babbitt was preparing to fight for joint custody at the time of the shooting.

Bordeaux is facing life in prison if convicted on a charge of open murder. Her trial began Monday, June 10.