NV v. Pamela Bordeaux: Protective Grandmother Murder Trial

Posted at 12:20 PM, June 13, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — A retired Las Vegas police detective is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law.

60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019. Court documents state Bordeaux admitted to shooting Babbitt at her home during a supervised child visitation.

Pamela Bordeaux booking photo

FILE – Pamela Bordeaux (Clark County Detention Center)

Babbitt shared a child with Bordeaux’s daughter, who told officers she was upstairs with the child when she heard gunshots. Prosecutors said Babbitt was shot 10 times, calling it an “execution.”

Bordeaux’s defense claims Babbitt was a “deviant” porn addict, and she acted in self-defense. A family member described Babbitt as a “passive person who wouldn’t hurt a fly” at a previous hearing.

Erika Carnell, Bordeaux’s daughter, testified that Babbitt was preparing to fight for joint custody at the time of the shooting.

Bordeaux is facing life in prison if convicted on a charge of open murder. Her trial began Monday, June 10.

 

More In:

Related Stories

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux, who is accused of fatally shooting, her 32-year-old son-in-law, Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019.

Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest of Pamela Bordeaux

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux, who's accused of fatally shooting, her 32-year-old son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. More

Lt. Tully testifies in court

Karen Read Investigator Defends Not Searching Albert Home

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Tully explained that he never searched the home on the property where John O'Keefe was found dead. More

michael proctor testifies

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Michael Proctor Direct Examination | Court TV Podcast

PODCAST: This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the direct examination of Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in this case from 6/10/2024. More

TRENDING

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.
Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.
photos of madeline soto and stephan sterns with court documents
According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for Soto's murder.

LATEST NEWS

Pamela Bordeaux booking photo
michael proctor testifies
combo image of parents and baby

SCRIPPS NEWS