Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Defense attorney Erick Ferran presents closing arguments, arguing self-defense in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where Pamela Bordeaux is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law. (6/18/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Jury deliberations continue on Wednesday in the trial of Pamela Bordeaux, who's accused of shooting and killing her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. Bordeaux claims she was acting in self-defense.

Pamela Bordeaux's Fate In Hands of Jury

Attorney Binu Palal presents the prosecution rebuttal in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where retired Las Vegas police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt.

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Defense attorney Erick Ferran presents closing arguments, arguing self-defense in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where Pamela Bordeaux is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law.

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

In their closing argument, the prosecution argues that,

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Retired police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, testifies about the shooting incident with her former son-in-law,

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Pamela Bordeaux Takes the Stand

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux, who is accused of fatally shooting, her 32-year-old former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019.

Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest of Pamela Bordeaux

State rebuttal closing in the case against George Alan Kelly

Border Migrant Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

The defense's closing in the case against George Kelly.

Border Migrant Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor delivers closings in George Kelly case.

Border Migrant Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

attorneys hold press conference outside court

Nicolae Miu's Defense 'Respectfully Disappointed' With Verdict

miu reacts to verdict

Verdict - WI v. Miu: Apple River Stabbings Trial

Corey Chirafisi delivers closing argument

Apple River Stabbing Trial: Defense Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS