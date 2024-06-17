Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Pamela Bordeaux Takes the Stand

- Watch Live
Retired police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, testifies about the shooting incident with her former son-in-law, "It looks like he wants to charge me and strangle me." Bordeaux is on trial for the shooting death of Sean Babbitt. (6/17/24) MORE
