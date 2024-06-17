Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Pamela Bordeaux Takes the Stand

Retired police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, testifies about the shooting incident with her former son-in-law, "It looks like he wants to charge me and strangle me." Bordeaux is on trial for the shooting death of Sean Babbitt. (6/17/24)   MORE

Retired police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, testifies about the shooting incident with her former son-in-law,

Bodycam footage shows the arrest of 60-year-old Pamela Bordeaux, who is accused of fatally shooting, her 32-year-old former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt on April 22, 2019.

State rebuttal closing in the case against George Alan Kelly

The defense's closing in the case against George Kelly.

Prosecutor delivers closings in George Kelly case.

attorneys hold press conference outside court

miu reacts to verdict

Corey Chirafisi delivers closing argument

Brian Smestad speaks to jury

trial evidence in miu trial

Nicolae Miu is seen in the back of a police car in video

Defendant Nicolae Miu takes the stand.

