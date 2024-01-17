‘Objection, m’lady!’: Defendant causes confusion in Utah courtoom

Posted at 10:05 PM, January 16, 2024
Scripps News Salt Lake City Scripps News Salt Lake City

By: Jeff Tavss

SALT LAKE CITY (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Fugitive Nicholas Rossi caused immediate confusion Tuesday during his first Utah court appearance since being extradited to the U.S. after fleeing the country to avoid rape charges.

Nicholas Rossi speaks during a hearing

In this image taken from video, alleged U.S. fugitive Nicholas Rossi speaks during a hearing livestreamed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Salt Lake City. During the court appearance, he denied being a man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to Europe to avoid rape charges. (KSTU via AP, Pool)

Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, was extradited from Scotland earlier this month, years after he allegedly faked his own death and fled to Europe. Rossi left the country after being identified as a suspect in a 2008 rape case in Orem.

He was arrested in Dec. 2021 after being recognized by someone at a Glasgow, Scotland hospital.

Appearing in a virtual hearing while wearing an oxygen mask and claiming his name is Arthur Knight, Judge Kimberly Hornak and others in the Third District Court courtroom had difficulty understanding Rossi due to him using a British accent.

In addition, Hornak was apparently unaware of Rossi’s background and was unsure if she had the correct defendant appearing on her screen. The state informed the judge that Rossi had not given his correct name or birthdate, and let her know that he had been extradited to Utah.

“Objection, m’lady!” Rossi replied. “That is complete hearsay and I would ask that your ladyship and prosecution show cause for why I am…” before being cut off by Hornak.

Rossi continued talking, but the judge ignored him and set up a detention hearing for Jan. 26 at 1 p.m., and ordered Rossi not to have any contact with the victim of the alleged crime.

As Rossi continued to interrupt, Hornak told him, “Mr. Knight, we’re finished.”

For years, Rossi has claimed that he’s really an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and that he’d been framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi. During previous court appearances overseas, Rossi has repeatedly arrived in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a British accent.

The 36-year-old also faces complaints of alleged domestic violence made against him in Rhode Island.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

A man holds up two fingers in a peace sign as he sits in a wheelchair with a blanket over his lap

Fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges booked into a Utah jail

Nicholas Rossi grew up in foster homes in Rhode Island and had returned to the state before allegedly faking his death and fleeing the country. More

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court

US fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charge is extradited from Scotland

He repeatedly appeared in court in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a less-than-convincing British accent. More

A man holds up two fingers in a peace sign as he sits in a wheelchair with a blanket over his lap

US fugitive accused of faking own death to be extradited

Nicholas Alahverdian, aka Nicholas Rossi, fought extradition to the US and has insisted he is actually an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. More

TRENDING

Donna Adelson is taken into custody.
woman watching Accomplice to Murder
karen read appears in court
Donna Adelson sits in squad car after arrest.

LATEST NEWS

A man in blue jail issued clothing leans back in a chair in court
woman watching Accomplice to Murder
Samuel Brammer stands as he hears the verdict

SCRIPPS NEWS

Teacher, counselor among 123 arrested in Florida trafficking operation
Report: FBI investigating ex-Abercrombie CEO amid sex trafficking case
Request to dismiss case denied in NYC subway chokehold death