October sentencing set for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal convictions

Posted at 3:15 PM, July 8, 2025
Emanuella Grinberg

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Following a brief hearing on Tuesday afternoon, a federal judge set the sentencing for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for October 3, where he faces a potential of up to 20 years behind bars.

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts after he was convicted

In this courtroom sketch, Sean “Diddy” Combs reacts after he was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Combs remains jailed after he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, following a months-long federal trial. The former music mogul was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and human trafficking he had faced.

Tuesday’s hearing had initially been scheduled because Combs’ attorneys had filed a request for an expedited sentencing. However, in the minutes before the hearing, the defense and prosecution submitted a joint letter to Judge Arun Subramanian stating that they would adhere to his initial proposed sentencing date of October 3. The letter also included a timeline for completing the presentence investigation report and deadlines for responses and sentencing memoranda.

MORE |  US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Judge Subramanian endorsed the proposed dates in a signed order immediately following the brief audio-only remote hearing. Curiously, defense co-counsel Xavier Donaldson was in the courthouse for the conference and walked out after it ended. He did not answer reporters’ questions about why he attended in person.

While Combs’ defense had previously offered to waive the customary presentence investigation, Judge Subramanian indicated he would be relying on it to help through the “great divide between the parties’ views even as to the basic question as to how the sentencing guidelines apply here.” Combs’ defense has argued their client faces a range of 21 to 27 months in prison, while federal prosecutors argue he should face 51-63 months.

