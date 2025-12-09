OH v. Paul Hicks: Drowned Wife Murder Trial

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man is facing life in prison if convicted in the cold case murder of his wife.

Paul Hicks is charged with three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping in the death of Regina Rowe Hicks. Prosecutors said Regina was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on Oct. 18, 2001. Her body was found in the passenger seat of her car, submerged in a pond on Oct. 22, three days after Paul filed for divorce, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors accuse Paul of knocking Regina unconscious before leaving her body in her 1992 Camaro and driving the car into the pond. Regina died from drowning, stated the indictment.

The case went unsolved for nearly 24 years until Paul’s arrest in April 2025. No details about what led authorities to Paul’s indictment have been revealed.

Paul’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 9 with jury selection.