Defense: No Forensic Evidence Connects Paul Hicks to Regina Hicks' Murder

Attorney J. Anthony Rich presents the defense's closing argument in Paul Hicks' murder trial, emphasizing that no forensics evidence connects Paul Hicks to the murder of Regina Hicks. (12/19/25) MORE

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

Key Witness Steve Gates Testifies in Paul Hicks' Murder Trial

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

DNA Evidence Links Dead Man Linked to 1991 Texas Yogurt Shop Murders

