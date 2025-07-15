Police: Missing child with autism was dead for ‘several weeks’

Posted at 2:27 PM, July 15, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

DAYTON, Ohio (Court TV) — A mother and her boyfriend are behind bars after the remains of her non-verbal son were found hours after he was reported missing.

photo of Hershall Creachbaum

FILE – Hershall Creachbaum is seen in an undated photo. (Dayton Police Department)

Police in Dayton, Ohio, received a call early on July 12 from Michael Kendrick reporting that his girlfriend’s son, 8-year-old Hershall Creachbaum, had been kidnapped. Police immediately launched a search for Creachbaum, who had autism, was non-verbal and used a wheelchair, but were unable to find him.

As the investigation unfolded, police determined that Creachbaum hadn’t been seen “for several weeks,” Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said at a news conference. Hours after the initial report of Creachbaum’s disappearance, remains believed to be his were found on the street a short distance away.

“In our line of work, we see evil acts on a routine basis,” Afzal said. “The callousness shown in this situation towards this child is horrendous and truly evil.”

Kendrick was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. Creachbaum’s mother, Ashley Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice and failure to report a death.

booking photos ashley johnson and michael kendrick

Ashley Johnson and Michael Kendrick are facing several charges in connection with the death of Hershall Creachbaum. (Montgomery County Jail)

In court documents obtained by WHIO, officers said that Johnson admitted that her son had died in late May, while he had been in Kendrick’s care and she had been in the hospital having surgery. Johnson said Kendrick told her the child died of natural causes and that he disposed of the body by railroad tracks. When Kendrick talked to police, he allegedly admitted to punching the boy in the head twice.

Kendrick allegedly admitted to keeping Creachbaum’s body inside the family home “until he started to smell,” at which point he moved the body to a deep freezer. Eventually, he said he put Creachbaum’s body into a suitcase and left it in a grassy field near train tracks before returning several weeks later to collect the bones, which he placed in a bag where they were eventually found.

Afzal told reporters he believed that Johnson had legal custody of Creachbaum when he died.

More In:

Related Stories

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom
play button

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I’m Not Feeling Well, Won’t Be Back Today

Juror #12 in the Attempted "Honor Killing" Trial told the court that they're not feeling well and won't be back today. That's a bold move. More

young man in a suit sobs like a baby in court

Prosecutors refile charges against Raul Valle for deadly fight

Immediately after a jury found Raul Valle not guilty of murder and first-degree assault, prosecutors refiled lesser charges against him. More

Ihsan and Zahrra Ali

How Will Alleged ‘Honor Killing’ Impact Case Against Ihsan and Zahraa Ali | Opening Statements…

A judge ruled that the jury can't hear about an alleged arranged marriage, so how will motive play into Ihsan and Zahrra Ali's trial? More

TOP STORIES

young man in a suit sobs like a baby in court
Ihsan and Zahrra Ali