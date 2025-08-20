Police: Victim texted sister ‘If I die it was greg’ before disappearing

REHOBOTH, Mass. (Court TV) — A judge granted prosecutors’ request to hold a Massachusetts man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend without bond.

Gregory Groom, 22, was arrested Tuesday evening after human remains “consistent with those of 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro” were found at his home, according to Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn. He’s facing several charges, including murder and assault and battery on a pregnant person.

Monteiro, who was 11 weeks pregnant, was reported missing on Aug. 7 by Groom, prosecutors said in court. Groom allegedly told police that Monteiro had left his home after an argument. The two had a troubled relationship and Groom was previously facing assault and battery charges for an incident that had occurred days prior.

In a criminal complaint reviewed by Court TV, investigators said they learned from Monteiro’s sister that she had sent a text on the evening of Aug. 6 saying, “He threw me on the ground and pulled my hair and strangled me. My phones at 4% if I die it was greg.”

Groom offered several explanations to investigators before he allegedly admitted to stabbing Monteiro. At Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors said Groom confessed to stabbing Monteiro once in the head and twice in the chest with such force that the knife broke. Groom drew a map leading officers to her remains. Human remains were found buried five feet underground in the location where Groom had indicated.

Groom is due back in court on Sept. 10 for a probable cause hearing.