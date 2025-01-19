Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, January 19, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Less than two years after the suspicious death of her husband Pharmacist Natalie Cochran pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors, including her late husband’s parents, out of millions of dollars. Now, prosecutors say she poisoned him with insulin in an attempt to hide the multi-million-dollar scheme she was running. This episode of the Court TV Podcast takes you inside the courtroom for the Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial with opening statements from 1/15/2025. Hear both sides lay out their cases for the jury as the case against Natalie Cochran begins.

