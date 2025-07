In May 2022, a high school party escalated into a brawl, which then ended with four people stabbed. Three survived, but seventeen-year-old James McGrath did not. Now, the young man accused of committing these stabbings stands trial for murder. Will the jury see Raul Valle’s actions as self-defense? Hear his first-hand account of the chaotic night from his testimony on 6/30/2025 and 7/1/2025.

For more on the Preppy Party Murder Trial, Click HERE.